Home >> Daily Dose >> DS5: Can Purchase Applications Continue to Rise?
Print This Post Print This Post

DS5: Can Purchase Applications Continue to Rise?

in Daily Dose, Data, Featured, Media, News, Webcasts 12 hours ago 67 Views

The latest episode of DS5: Inside the Industry features an interview with Michael Oursler, COO, NewDay USA.

Oursler oversees NewDay’s loan origination operations, NewDay University, and secondary marketing efforts. He joined NewDay USA in 2012 and has held multiple positions in processing, credit underwriting, and secondary marketing. 

Oursler discusses rising purchase applications and how the pandemic may cause originators to re-examine their business models.

You can watch the full interview at the embed below or at the following link. 

 

Tagged with:

About Author: Mike Albanese

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Mike Albanese has worked for news publications since 2011 in Texas and Colorado. He has built a portfolio of more than 1,000 articles, covering city government, police and crime, business, sports, and is experienced in crafting engaging features and enterprise pieces. He spent time as the sports editor for the "Pilot Point Post-Signal," and has covered the DFW Metroplex for several years. He has also assisted with sports coverage and editing duties with the "Dallas Morning News" and "Denton Record-Chronicle" over the past several years.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

The Employment Situation’s Long-Term Housing Impact

After unemployment claims dropped week over week, housing experts weigh in on the new data.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.