DS5: Can Purchase Applications Continue to Rise?

The latest episode of DS5: Inside the Industry features an interview with Michael Oursler, COO, NewDay USA.

Oursler oversees NewDay’s loan origination operations, NewDay University, and secondary marketing efforts. He joined NewDay USA in 2012 and has held multiple positions in processing, credit underwriting, and secondary marketing.

Oursler discusses rising purchase applications and how the pandemic may cause originators to re-examine their business models.

You can watch the full interview at the embed below or at the following link.