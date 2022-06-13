Home >> Daily Dose >> Deephaven Names Paul Howarth Regional VP of Wholesale Sales
Print This Post Print This Post

Deephaven Names Paul Howarth Regional VP of Wholesale Sales

in Daily Dose, Headlines, Origination 19 hours ago 116 Views

Paul Howarth, Deephaven Mortgage's new Regional VP of Wholesale Sales

Paul Howarth has joined Deephaven Mortgage as Regional VP of Wholesale Sales, and will assist in expanding the firm’s non-QM footprint and market share in the Western half of the U.S.

“I consider Deephaven the nation’s leading non-QM lender, and it’s exciting to join the company at this moment, just as non-QM is really starting to take off,” said Howarth. “By providing everything in-house—technology, training, support, service, product manufacturing, and underwriting—we are able to offer a top-notch experience for our customers.”

Howarth, who will be based in Huntington Beach, California, has 15 years of experience in business development for mortgage and financial services companies. At Deephaven, he will be tasked with developing a larger team of Account Executives to help Mortgage Brokers and Loan Officers grow their non-QM sales.

“Paul has the drive and commitment to help our wholesale partners thrive in the Non-QM market,” said Tom Davis, Chief Sales Officer for Deephaven. “We are pleased to add him to our growing team.”

The addition of Howarth comes after a few other hires by Deephaven, as Anthony Gulotta recently joined the company as Regional Sales, VP of Wholesale Sales, and Lisa Heitzmann, CMB, who joined the non-QM lender as COO, tapped to oversee operations of the company’s internal underwriting, wholesale, and correspondent teams.

Tagged with:

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2022 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Mortgage Credit Supply Slides for Third Straight Month

As lending standards continue to tighten, mortgage credit supply fell to its lowest level since last July, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.