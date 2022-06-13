Deephaven Names Paul Howarth Regional VP of Wholesale Sales

Paul Howarth has joined Deephaven Mortgage as Regional VP of Wholesale Sales, and will assist in expanding the firm’s non-QM footprint and market share in the Western half of the U.S.

“I consider Deephaven the nation’s leading non-QM lender, and it’s exciting to join the company at this moment, just as non-QM is really starting to take off,” said Howarth. “By providing everything in-house—technology, training, support, service, product manufacturing, and underwriting—we are able to offer a top-notch experience for our customers.”

Howarth, who will be based in Huntington Beach, California, has 15 years of experience in business development for mortgage and financial services companies. At Deephaven, he will be tasked with developing a larger team of Account Executives to help Mortgage Brokers and Loan Officers grow their non-QM sales.

“Paul has the drive and commitment to help our wholesale partners thrive in the Non-QM market,” said Tom Davis, Chief Sales Officer for Deephaven. “We are pleased to add him to our growing team.”

The addition of Howarth comes after a few other hires by Deephaven, as Anthony Gulotta recently joined the company as Regional Sales, VP of Wholesale Sales, and Lisa Heitzmann, CMB, who joined the non-QM lender as COO, tapped to oversee operations of the company’s internal underwriting, wholesale, and correspondent teams.