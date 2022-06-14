Nominations Now Open for Women in Housing Leadership Awards

Nominations are now open for the annual 2022 Women in Housing Leadership Awards, to be presented during the annual Five Star Conference and Expo at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday, September 20 at 12:30 p.m.

Five awards will be handed out to the industry’s most distinguished women leaders, including The Rising Star Executive Award, The Trailblazer Award, The Corporate Social Responsibility Award, The Authentic Leader Award, and The Laurie G. Maggiano Legacy Award.

You may nominate a colleague for up to two of the awards. Each of these awards will be presented to a deserving nominee, in each category as follows:

The Rising Star Executive Award: This Award recognizes young women leaders who, while still early in their careers, have demonstrated an outstanding capability to lead and drive progress (up to 10 years of industry experience).

Nomination criteria is as follows:

Individuals can be nominated in a maximum of two categories.

All required fields on the web page nomination form must be completed in order submit your nomination.

Nominations must be submitted by a colleague or business associate, and self-nominations are not accepted.

Only one nomination per individual will be considered during the selection process. Multiple nominations will not increase a nominee’s chance of being selected.

Nominees must be currently employed by an organization that directly serves the housing and/or mortgage industry.

Nominees must meet the minimum experience requirement specific to the selected award(s). Years of industry service must be consecutive.

Nominees must be present at the Women in Housing Awards Leadership Awards Banquet on Tuesday, September 20 at 12:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas to receive an award.

Submissions will be accepted up through Friday, July 22, 2022.

In 2021, Five Star recognized the following Women in Housing Award winners:

Rising Star Executive: Theresa Dumais, VP of Government & Industry Relations, Freddie Mac

Theresa Dumais, VP of Government & Industry Relations, Freddie Mac Excellence in Mentorship: Ramie Word, SVP Customer Care & Client Delivery, Mr. Cooper

Ramie Word, SVP Customer Care & Client Delivery, Mr. Cooper Excellence in Leadership: Sandra Jarish, President, Servicing, Planet Home Lending, LLC

Sandra Jarish, President, Servicing, Planet Home Lending, LLC Diversity & Inclusion Champion: Sophie Kim, SVP, People & Culture, CIVIC Financial Services

Sophie Kim, SVP, People & Culture, CIVIC Financial Services Laurie G. Maggiano Executive of the Year: Ali Haralson, President, Auction.com

Click here for more information or to cast your vote for this year’s Women in Housing Awards winners.