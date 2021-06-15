Home >> Daily Dose >> DS5: Supporting the Housing Market Through a Pandemic
DS5: Supporting the Housing Market Through a Pandemic

In its most recent edition, DS5: Inside the Industry spoke with Kevin Palmer, SVP of Single-Family Portfolio Management for Freddie Mac.

Palmer discusses Freddie Mac’s role in supporting the housing market through the pandemic. He touches on how the industry should be preparing as many homeowners reach the end of their forbearance periods as well as the ever-expanding role of technology in the housing market.

"There is a change in consumer behavior ... now borrowers more willingly and easily access those digital platforms," he said. "I am hopeful that will not go away, that it will benefit all of us [in the industry]."

Click on the video below for the full interview, and see more DS5 interviews with subject experts here.

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media/Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others. Contact Christina at christina.hughesbabb@thefivestar.com.
