DS5: Supporting the Housing Market Through a Pandemic

In its most recent edition, DS5: Inside the Industry spoke with Kevin Palmer, SVP of Single-Family Portfolio Management for Freddie Mac.

Palmer discusses Freddie Mac’s role in supporting the housing market through the pandemic. He touches on how the industry should be preparing as many homeowners reach the end of their forbearance periods as well as the ever-expanding role of technology in the housing market.

"There is a change in consumer behavior ... now borrowers more willingly and easily access those digital platforms," he said. "I am hopeful that will not go away, that it will benefit all of us [in the industry]."

Click on the video below for the full interview, and see more DS5 interviews with subject experts here.