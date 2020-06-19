Home >> Daily Dose >> Supreme Court LGBTQ Decision Gains Housing Industry Praise
Print This Post Print This Post

Supreme Court LGBTQ Decision Gains Housing Industry Praise

in Daily Dose, Featured, News, Origination 8 hours ago 45 Views

The Supreme Court ruled that LGBTQ workers are protected under existing civil rights laws after a move praised by mortgage industry leaders, including members of the American Mortgage Diversity Council (AMDC).

AMDC Chair Lola Oyewole, VP, Human Resources and Chief Diversity & Inclusion of Ocwen Financial Corporation said, "This is a historic moment for the LGBTQ+ community, extending protections aimed at prohibiting discrimination is a positive step towards the change we all need and deserve.”

“Diversity and Inclusion is inherent in Aspen’s values and culture and we strongly believe that a diverse workforce enhances our product and service offerings to our clients, brings new ideas and thinking and drives inclusion and motivation across the business,” said Ed Buckley, Brand Ambassador at Aspen Grove Solutions. "In a perfect world we would not need laws to protect against discrimination, but as we live in an imperfect world, it is great to see these protections being solidified.”

The AMDC also discussed homeownership and workplace challenges faced by the LGBTQ community in a white paper, which you can read here.

In response to the Supreme Court's decision, Jodi Gaines, Chief Client Officer for Insight One Financial, stated, “As Vice Chair of AMDC, I am proud of all the work our group is doing to raise awareness, provide education and training, as well as making sure everyone has a voice and is treated fairly—simply put, doing the right thing. It is through these types of efforts and more that we will continue to make progress and improvements. There is still much work to be done however I’m confident we are heading in the right direction."

“Those of us doing the work of diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as those who are champions for justice, know that terminations based on identity are wrong,” said AMDC Advisory Council member Charmaine Brown, Sr. Consultant, Alignment Strategies. “This is a big victory that must now be guarded to ensure enforcement. The AMDC previously held town halls with the LGBTQ community and leaders in 2017 and released a white paper which validated the discrimination faced by our LGBTQ fellow human beings in housing and employment. I encourage you to read the report and share it with your leadership teams.

To learn more about the AMDC's research and advocacy in the LQBTQ space, click here.

Tagged with:

About Author: Seth Welborn

Seth Welborn is a Harding University graduate with a degree in English and a minor in writing. He is a contributing writer for MReport. An East Texas Native, he has studied abroad in Athens, Greece and works part-time as a photographer.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

HUD Building

How Opportunity Zones Are Impacting Distressed Communities

Dr. Ben Carson, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and Chairman of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council, delivered a report this month to President Donald J. Trump outlining Opportunity Zone best practices and examples of revitalization.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.