Supreme Court LGBTQ Decision Gains Housing Industry Praise

The Supreme Court ruled that LGBTQ workers are protected under existing civil rights laws after a move praised by mortgage industry leaders, including members of the American Mortgage Diversity Council (AMDC).

AMDC Chair Lola Oyewole, VP, Human Resources and Chief Diversity & Inclusion of Ocwen Financial Corporation said, "This is a historic moment for the LGBTQ+ community, extending protections aimed at prohibiting discrimination is a positive step towards the change we all need and deserve.”

“Diversity and Inclusion is inherent in Aspen’s values and culture and we strongly believe that a diverse workforce enhances our product and service offerings to our clients, brings new ideas and thinking and drives inclusion and motivation across the business,” said Ed Buckley, Brand Ambassador at Aspen Grove Solutions. "In a perfect world we would not need laws to protect against discrimination, but as we live in an imperfect world, it is great to see these protections being solidified.”

The AMDC also discussed homeownership and workplace challenges faced by the LGBTQ community in a white paper, which you can read here.

In response to the Supreme Court's decision, Jodi Gaines, Chief Client Officer for Insight One Financial, stated, “As Vice Chair of AMDC, I am proud of all the work our group is doing to raise awareness, provide education and training, as well as making sure everyone has a voice and is treated fairly—simply put, doing the right thing. It is through these types of efforts and more that we will continue to make progress and improvements. There is still much work to be done however I’m confident we are heading in the right direction."

“Those of us doing the work of diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as those who are champions for justice, know that terminations based on identity are wrong,” said AMDC Advisory Council member Charmaine Brown, Sr. Consultant, Alignment Strategies. “This is a big victory that must now be guarded to ensure enforcement. The AMDC previously held town halls with the LGBTQ community and leaders in 2017 and released a white paper which validated the discrimination faced by our LGBTQ fellow human beings in housing and employment. I encourage you to read the report and share it with your leadership teams.

To learn more about the AMDC's research and advocacy in the LQBTQ space, click here.