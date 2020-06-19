The Week Ahead: Positive News For Existing-Home Sales?

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) will release it latest data on existing home sales on Monday.

The NAR revealed in its latest report that existing-home sales fell 17.8% month-over-month in April to an adjusted rate of 4.33 million.

April’s report represents the lowest level of sales since July 2010 (3.45 million) and the largest monthly drop since July 2010 (-22.5%).

Sales fell annually by 17.2% (5.23 million in April 2019).

“The economic lockdowns—occurring from mid-March through April in most states—have temporarily disrupted home sales,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s Chief Economist. “But the listings that are on the market are still attracting buyers and boosting home prices.”

The median existing-home price for all housing in April rose 7.4% to $286,800, with prices rising in every region. April’s price increase is the 98th straight month of annual gains.

“Record-low mortgage rates are likely to remain in place for the rest of the year, and will be the key factor driving housing demand as state economies steadily reopen,” Yun said. “Still, more listings and increased home construction will be needed to tame price growth.”

April’s housing inventory totaled 1.47 million units, which is down 1.3% from March and down 19.7% from April 2019. Unsold inventory is at 4.1-month supply at the current pace, which is an increase from last months’ 3.4-months.

Holden Lewis, Home and Mortgage Expert, NerdWaller, said home sellers are now “more reluctant” than buyers to close a deal during COVID-19.

“Today's home buyers are chasing a dwindling number of homes for sale, and that's why prices are rising. There is demand among buyers, but they're just aren't enough homes on the market,” he said.

Realtor.com’s Chief Economist, Danielle Hale, said April’s report is a reversal from February’s, which detailed the pace of sales were at a 13-year high.

