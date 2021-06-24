Home >> Daily Dose >> Report Shows Gen Z Values Homeownership
Print This Post Print This Post

Report Shows Gen Z Values Homeownership

in Daily Dose, Data, Featured, News 13 hours ago 78 Views

While about three-quarters of 18-to-25-year-olds who participated in a recent survey said they prefer homebuying over renting long-term, a lack of job security—for a generation relatively new to the workforce—could hinder plans, according to information gathered and analyzed by researchers at Realtor.com.

Among the 700 Generation Z respondents to the survey, about 64% said their COVID experience has not impacted their homeownership plans. In fact, the authors report that more than one-quarter of those surveyed feel even more strongly about buying a home as a result of the pandemic.

"Gen Z values homeownership. However, the oldest members of this generation are just entering the professional stage of life and not yet in a financial position to make a big play as first-time buyers—especially in the current housing market, which is challenging even older generations who have had many more years to save for a down payment," said George Ratiu, Senior Economist, Realtor.com. "With nearly three-quarters of those surveyed preferring to buy versus renting long-term, the housing industry should be prepared for millions of Gen Z buyers to bring a new wave of demand along a similar stage-of-life timeline as the millennial generation before them."

Among respondents who said they prefer buying versus renting long-term, 40% said now isn't the right time to buy because they don't know exactly what their future housing needs will be.

About 43% reported they would be ready in the next five years. And 44% said they expect to be entering the housing market within the next five to 10 years.

Almost half reported that they envision themselves living in suburban metros, 19% said they plan on buying in rural areas, while another one in three expects to buy within a major city center.

When asked what is preventing them from buying now, half said the No. 1 barrier is job stability. Bear in mind that a third of this demographic is still in their college years—yet some 43% are employed now, and 45% of respondents said they already are saving toward buying a home.

Realtor.com's Deputy Editor Rachel Stults says that affordability is key for this demographic and where they will choose to live.

"From exploring metros that offer both jobs and more affordable housing, to saving for a down payment, Gen Z homebuyers know how crucial it is to have a financial leg up when it comes time to buy," Stults said. "If they can learn anything from the experience of the generation before them, it's the importance of laying the groundwork so that they can act quickly on a home in their budget."

She adds that prospective buyers should also plan for any number of shake-ups that could occur in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, for "what they'll do if mortgage rates increase or other housing market conditions change quickly."

"In short, whether they plan to buy in two years or 10 years," she said, "prospective Gen Z homeowners should be thinking several steps ahead."

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media/Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others. Contact Christina at christina.hughesbabb@thefivestar.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Addressing the Most Significant Barriers to Homeownership

Researchers lay out the factors most likely to thwart the pursuit of the American Dream, especially among people of color and members of underserved communities.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.