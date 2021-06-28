loanDepot Announces New EVP, Chief Risk Officer

Real estate services provider loanDepot, Inc. has announced that Karin Lockovitch has joined the Company as EVP, Chief Risk Officer. She will be responsible for all aspects of enterprise risk management.

"At loanDepot, we understand the importance of effective risk management to make certain that we continue to deliver our best-in-class experience to our customers, and Karin brings an extremely impressive track record and depth of experience in risk management and compliance," said Founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh. "As we continue to establish new products and services, Karin's knowledge and insight ensures that we advance our core principle of always doing what's right for our customers."

Lockovitch has a deep background in building and leading risk disciplines, having previously held the positions of EVP, Chief Compliance Officer for both Bank of the West/BNP Paribas and Zions Bancorporation, and Chief Compliance Officer for Consumer Banking at SunTrust. She was Senior Director of the Enterprise Risk program at Ally Financial; Chief Risk Officer at Target Bank; and held Chief Credit Officer and financial risk related roles at Lehman Brothers and American Express.

Most recently, Lockovitch served as a consultant and designated outsourced Chief Risk and Compliance Officer for a variety of financial technology and bank partners, including de novo banks, to support the design, development and maturity of their risk management frameworks. Lockovitch also served as an industry advisor for the Utah Center for Innovation in Financial Services and a senior advisor for the Hummingbird Regtech and Alliance for Regulation Innovation. She's a known thought leader in the risk management field, having contributed to industry-related articles and whitepapers and been a guest speaker at many industry events on topics related to risk management, innovation and emerging trends in financial services, and the advancement of female leaders across the industry.

Lockovitch holds an M.B.A from the University of Utah and a B.A. from the University of Massachusetts and holds her Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM), Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) and Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) certifications. She serves on the Board of Directors of the Girls Scouts of Utah, as a member of the American Heart Association's Women's Circle of Red, and as a community ambassador for the Children's Justice Center of Utah.