Homepoint Adds Local Support to National Platform

Wholesale mortgage lender Homepoint has introduced Homepoint Amplify, its new service model that combines localized support with Homepoint's national platform to help mortgage brokers maximize efficiency and deliver a faster, more personalized customer experience in today's purchase-focused mortgage market, according to a press release from Homepoint.

Under this new model, Homepoint will form regional support teams aligned with Homepoint's six regions— Central, Northeast, Northwest, South, Southeast, and Southwest. Each region will have designated teams of loan coordinators, underwriters, closers, and loan funders paired with account executives that already service broker partners in those respective areas. By organizing its operations and sales regionally, Homepoint will provide brokers with a uniquely intimate partnership arrangement with designated specialists that gives a "small lender" feel—with the technology, resources, and capabilities of a large lender.

"Relationships between mortgage brokers and lenders are paramount in a purchase market, said Phil Shoemaker, President of Originations at Homepoint. "With Homepoint Amplify, we are transitioning into a service model that enables our broker partners to more closely connect with our experienced operations and sales personnel to win more business in this purchase market. We're one of the largest wholesale mortgage lenders in the country, but brokers will benefit from the more personable communication and collaboration that stems from the small-lender feel that our new model will provide."

Homepoint's transition to a regionally aligned model will provide major benefits to mortgage brokers, as it will remain highly efficient in terms of speed, while enhancing the relationship element of the business that helps brokers outperform retail competitors that generally operate via a call center setup, the company reports.

Homepoint added that, by providing brokers with consistent access to small teams of regionally dedicated operations personnel, it will also condense points of contact for its broker partners, making it easier to escalate service and inquiries.

Paired with investments that the company has made in new technology, the closer alignment of its sales and operations personnel aim to enable Homepoint to deliver improved efficiency, leading to faster turn times, a simpler closing process, and a self-service disclosure process that seeks to position its broker partners for sustained growth in any market cycle.

"Six years ago, Homepoint was founded with the goal of creating a highly efficient and streamlined mortgage business that leverages technology and a distributed network of third-party originators to deliver a people-centric mortgage experience that can thrive through any market cycle," Shoemaker said. "While we were opportunistic during last year's refinance boom, we also continued to invest in the processes and systems needed to enable our vision. The launch of Homepoint Amplify represents the realization of these investments as Homepoint puts the technology and service models in place to deliver on its vision to be the best mortgage lender for customers and partners."