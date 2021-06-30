New American Funding Announces Expansion

Tustin, California-based New American Funding announced it is increasing its national footprint to include the Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic.

The lender says by news release that it has grown substantially in the last several years, that the company now has more than 180 nationwide locations and approximately 4,800 employees.

With this expansion, the company says, it is "doubling down on its growth strategy and will focus on building in strategic markets across numerous regions of the U.S."

The expansion effort includes strengthening high-level company leadership in the target markets, which will enable the company to focus on increasing its foothold in these emerging markets.

Leading the expansion is New American Funding Director of National Retail Sales, Sam Ellsworth, along with other key members of the company's regional leadership, including:

Kelly Allison – Vice President, Southeast

– Vice President, Southeast Ellysa Cummings – Senior Vice President, Great Lakes

– Senior Vice President, Great Lakes Hamid Hamrah – Senior Vice President, Midwest

– Senior Vice President, Midwest Miguel Mouriz – Regional Manager, Florida

– Regional Manager, James Bromwell – Area Manager, Mid-Atlantic

– Area Manager, Mid-Atlantic Eric Fellows – Regional Manager, Tennessee

– Regional Manager, Michele Hoefle – Regional Sales Manager

The team will be actively recruiting sales leaders and top originators to join New American Funding, which is consistently recognized as a top employer, including as a Best Workplace in Financial Services & Insurance, Best Workplace for Women, and a Best Workplace for Millennials.

"We feel the time is right to shift our expansion into overdrive," Ellsworth said. "This move will allow the company to help even more families buy their dream home and build a foundation for their financial future."

About the company:

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 197,000 loans for approximately $51.4 billion, 181 nationwide locations, and about 4,800 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America six times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch loan officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.