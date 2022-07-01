Angel Oak Names New VP of Correspondent Sales, Expands Westward

Angel Oak Home Loans has hired Steven Valladares, CMB, as its new VP of Correspondent Sales, bringing more than 30 years of experience in the mortgage industry to the company’s growing correspondent channel. Angel Oak’s correspondent business line is focused on purchasing and servicing home loans in the secondary market.

Valladares will be responsible for creating and implementing a sales infrastructure to support the internal and external sales teams. The firm has been purchasing agency mortgages since Q3 of 2021, developing and refining its process to offer customers a one-stop-shop approach for the sale, servicing, and securitization of essentially all home loan types to a larger audience of lenders.

“I am excited to be part of the growing sales team at Angel Oak, where we will continue to provide excellent support to our lender partners, especially in this unique market environment,” said Valladares. “Angel Oak’s leadership in the non-QM market is indicative of what’s to come, as we expand in the agency space as well. Angel Oak will act as a multifaceted correspondent capable of satisfying the needs of the massive agency market as well as non-QM.”

Valladares, who holds a Master CMB designation from the Mortgage Bankers Association, brings nearly 20 years of direct sales experience focusing on correspondent sales and relationship management. Most recently, Valladares was instrumental in the national sales growth of some of the largest banks and mortgage providers in the country, such as Wells Fargo and Fannie Mae, where he held vice president positions overseeing national sales and capital markets teams.

“We are thrilled to be adding someone to our team with as much experience and expertise in the mortgage sales industry as Steven has,” said Brynn Stensrud, EVP of Correspondent Lending at Angel Oak. “We look forward to working alongside him to strengthen our existing client relationships, while making many more and bringing Angel Oak’s competitive pricing and renowned infrastructure to a wider audience at a time when it is most needed in the market.”

Angel Oak Home Loans has also announced the opening of four new branch locations in Temecula, California; Ventura, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Kansas City, Missouri, as the company continues to expand westward. The California locations will be led by Sean Casey, SVP and Western Regional Sales Manager, while the Las Vegas and Kansas City branches will be led by Ed Powell, SVP of Angel Oak Home Loans’ Consumer Direct Division.

“Potential homebuyers today are facing headwinds that make the homebuying process more difficult, from rising interest rates and inflation to many people remaining self-employed as a result of the pandemic,” said Casey. “We're looking to empower these buyers, as well as those with traditional streams of income, with top-of-the-line mortgage loan products and unparalleled service. Even though borrowers are challenged in today’s environment, we want to help ensure that every qualified borrower is able to secure a loan in a timely manner and with the utmost support.”

With the new additions, Angel Oak now has 47 branches across the U.S.

“We are proud to offer highly personalized solutions to our clients directly across the country,” said Powell. “Every potential homebuyer deserves white-glove service to help find the right loan product that fulfills their particular financial needs. The homebuying process can be daunting and we are thoroughly committed to minimizing stress by providing assistance that is tailored to each client’s unique circumstances and goals.”