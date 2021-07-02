Staying Current on D&I Issues in the Mortgage World

Early in 2021, mortgage industry expert and former United States Congress Representative Steve Bartlett told MReport's sister publication DS News that the housing finance sector this year should be “especially mindful of all things involving racial equity.”

"That will be the lens through which mortgage lending will be viewed," he said.

As companies in the mortgage sphere focus more intensely on diversity and inclusion, opportunities to make homeownership more equitable also increase.

With that aim in mind, The Five Star Institute and the American Mortgage Diversity Council (AMDC) in August present, "Many Colors. One Community," a webinar series featuring 15+ subject-matter experts and industry leaders exploring and educating attendees on pressing diversity-and-inclusion-related issues.

AMDC Director Eileen Kornmeyer says the series will address some of the most crucial matters facing today's mortgage-focused workforces.

"AMDC is excited to offer this three-part diversity and inclusion webinar series, to address some of the most timely and critical topics in D&I," Kornmeyer said. "Our panelists are some of the top minds in the space, and our goal is to share insight, solutions, and resources with our audience."

These sessions will broadcast here on August 11, 18, and 25 from 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 pm. (CDT). Panelists, to be announced soon, will include a combination of AMDC leaders and D&I proponents within the mortgage and housing sector.

Registration for the following webinars is open now. And for those corporations interested in connecting with D&I champions in their field, some sponsorships are still available (learn more here).

August 11: A Dream for All: Expanding Minority Homeownership –what can we do to ensure homeownership is within reach for as many Americans as possible?

August 18: A Diversity of Talent: A Guide to Recruiting, Hiring, and Promoting Your Workforce –is your D&I recruiting, hiring, and promotion strategy giving your company the competitive advantage it deserves? Learn how to approach these areas with expanded creativity and problem solving, better decision making, increased productivity, and employee engagement.

August 25: Learn from Your ERGs: A Valuable Resource–employee resource groups build high-level trust and help companies flourish. They foster belonging, new points of view and help drive innovation. They offer the ideal environment to seek feedback and gather needed intelligence on how a company meets its D&I objectives. Is your company taking advantage of this resource?

The American Mortgage Diversity Council (AMDC) promotes diversity and inclusion throughout the mortgage industry. Learn more at mortgagediversitycouncil.com. And register for the upcoming series on the event website.