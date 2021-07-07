Embrace Home Loans Adds Two VPs

Rhode Island-based mortgage lender Embrace Home Loans has added two executives to help drive the company’s nationwide expansion, the company shared in a news release.

Pamela Summers and Tyler Rhea joined the company as VPs of Market Growth. Summers will cover Virginia and D.C. and Rhea will be covering the New England region.

Jason Will, Embrace Home Loans SVP of Market Growth recruited the VPs.

“We are excited to welcome Pam and Tyler to the Embrace team,” Will said. “They were each hired as part of our overall expansion strategy to increase our market presence in existing and new regions across the country. We will continue to seek additional recruits to drive market growth in other regions."

Embrace originated more than $6 billion in mortgage loans in 2020, a company record and a 70% increase from 2019. The company reports plans to double its retail salesforce in 2021 and increase business in its consumer-direct and financial institutions group divisions.

Summers has more than 20 years’ experience in the mortgage industry, including nearly two decades with Freddie Mac, where she held managerial roles in community lending and affordable lending. Most recently she served as director of mortgage projects with PenFed Credit Union, with a focus on marketing and demand generation in the company’s mortgage division. Earlier in her career, she worked as a vice president/area sales manager for Suntrust Bank.

"I’m very happy to join Embrace Home Loans and am looking forward to expanding its market share in the Virginia and D.C. area,” Summers said. “Especially in today’s market, it’s important to be able to offer mortgage professionals all the tools they need to succeed, as well as a great work environment. Embrace provides excellent marketing resources, professional coaching and the latest technology to help mortgage originators really flourish in their careers.” Before joining Embrace, Rhea served as Regional Business Development Manager with Academy Mortgage Corporation, where he was responsible for recruiting mortgage professionals in the East Coast region. Prior to that, Rhea was with Norcom Mortgage for over nine years in various roles, including as a vice president and market manager.

“Embrace already has a strong presence in New England and I’m excited to recruit new mortgage professionals to come work with us in both existing and new branches,” Rhea said. “Embrace ranks very high in employee satisfaction. I look forward to working with incredible people in a culture focused on winning and fun.”