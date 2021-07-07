Home Prices Accelerate at Rate ‘Never Seen Before’

Homeownership is becoming increasingly expensive, serious delinquencies are elevated but improving, borrowers are still making use of forbearance plans, foreclosures are minuscule, and home-owning households collectively have trillions of dollars in tappable home equity. It is all detailed in the monthly Mortgage Monitor from Black Knight's data and analytics team, which examines a variety of issues related to the mortgage finance and housing industries.

Cost

Home prices have grown to astronomical levels— at almost 18% year-over-year, May's home price growth dwarfed April’s, which was a steep 14.8%, according to the analysts at Black Knight.

For the third consecutive month, home price growth in the U.S. hit an all time-high, the researchers point out. Black Knight's Data and Analytics President Ben Graboske says the growth has been widespread, with appreciation accelerating in each of the country's 100 largest metropolitan areas in May, and his team expects prices to continue increasing throughout the year.

"Frankly, home values are appreciating at rates we've simply never seen before, as low interest rates, ultra-scarce inventory and increasingly competitive homebuyers combine to create a truly unprecedented market," Graboske said.

Not only are prices for house hunting hopefuls increasingly out of reach, but also principal and interest payments are up 18% to $191 a month and, even with rates around 3% the payment-to-income ratio is up. It takes 21.3% of the median household income to make the monthly payment on the average priced home purchase assuming 20% down.

Late payments