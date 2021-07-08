Black Knight Closes Top of Mind Acquisition

Black Knight has announced the completion of its acquisition of Top of Mind Networks, creator of Surefire, a mortgage industry-specific customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation system.

"Integrating Top of Mind's capabilities across the Black Knight mortgage technology ecosystem will give our clients even greater competitive advantages," said Black Knight Chairman and CEO Anthony Jabbour. "Sharing rich, personalized content with customers helps keep lenders top of mind, improving recapture and retention rates. Top of Mind's advanced CRM and automated marketing workflows are powerful additions to Black Knight's integrated, end-to-end approach to helping our clients perform better."

Top of Mind will become part of Black Knight's Origination Software division, and initially be integrated with the Black Knight Empower loan origination system (LOS) and Loan Officer Digital solution. In the future, Black Knight will expand Surefire's connections, including Black Knight's Servicing Digital solution for servicers and Realtor lead development through its Paragon MLS platform.

Based on the closing date of July 7, 2021, Black Knight currently expects the Top of Mind transaction to contribute approximately $13 million in incremental revenue in 2021.