ATTOM Names Tech-Savvy Veteran Finance Executive as CFO

Property database curators ATTOM today announced that Lionel Etrillard has joined its leadership team as CFO. In this role, Etrillard will leverage his two-plus decades' experience to drive ATTOM's financial strategic vision, while building a solid planning, accounting, and compliance foundation. In addition, he will play an integral role in continuing ATTOM's rapid organic growth and increasing profitability, according to a press release from ATTOM.

"As ATTOM continues its growth and expansion, an experienced, forward-thinking financial leader is critical to our future success," said Rob Barber, CEO of ATTOM. "Lionel has an impressive background in FP&A and M&A activity, as well as an achieved proficiency in effectively managing industry relationships, as well as an exceptional ability to build and manage high-performing teams, while fostering a culture of productivity and success."

This announcement comes on the heels of ATTOM's acquisition of GeoData Plus, solidifying ATTOM's mission to increase real estate transparency and showcasing its steadfast investment in data and people, ATTOM reported.

Prior to joining ATTOM, Etrillard was the CFO at Episource, a technology-based healthcare risk adjustment platform, where he took full ownership of the global operational and strategic financial role, which included important tasks such as growth management, debt funding, KPIs, building a highly functional and cross-functional team across geographies (U.S. and India), and managing board communications. Prior to his tenure at Episource, Etrillard served as CFO at Callfire, a Marketing Technology company, where he led the finance and accounting functions charged with managing the growth and profitability of the company while building teams, business intelligence and capital relationships. Etrillard has led similar teams during his tenure at InvestCloud and iRise.

Etrillard's involvement spans from board and investor communications to day-to-day management, with a focus on being proactive and action-oriented in a collaborative manner.  His skills include investor relations, strategic planning, financial planning and budgeting, metrics and dashboards, M&A, financing, valuation, system implementation, leadership and team building, as well as business development and management.  He possesses a wealth of financial experience in SaaS, software, hardware, and M&A in companies ranging from startups to publicly traded entities.

"This is an exciting time to be joining ATTOM as its growth and profitability are accelerating through organic and inorganic opportunities," Etrillard said.

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media/Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others. Contact Christina at christina.hughesbabb@thefivestar.com.
