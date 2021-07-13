Ranked: Best Places to Live

For a second consecutive year, Boulder, Colorado took top spot in the U.S. News & World Report's annual " Best Places to Live in the United States" list.

The report ranks the country's 150 most populous metropolitan areas based on affordability, job prospects, and desirability.

Behind Boulder, Raleigh & Durham , North Carolina took No. 2, jumping nine places since last year.

Huntsville , Alabama rose 12 spots from last year's list, landing at No. 3.

Fayetteville , Arkansas came in fourth, followed by Austin , Texas at fifth, which fell two positions from last year.

The U.S. News' Top 10:

1. Boulder, Colorado

2. Raleigh & Durham, North Carolina

3. Huntsville, Alabama

4. Fayetteville, Arkansas

5. Austin, Texas

6. Colorado Springs, Colorado

7. Naples, Florida

8. Portland, Maine

9. Sarasota, Florida

10. Portland, Oregon

As the coronavirus swept the nation, regional employment rates played a large part in the 2020-2021 chart.

"This year we're looking at how the most populous metro areas in the U.S. fared for much of the coronavirus pandemic, and seeing how far they'll need to come to recover," said Devon Thorsby , the publication's Real Estate Editor. "It shouldn't be a surprise that many metro areas that saw unemployment levels skyrocket in 2020 fell in the rankings, but those with greater employment stability tended to fare well."

Income levels and housing always influence the rankings, Thorsby says, but that looked different this year, as cost considerations trumped proximity to work.

"Housing affordability is always of great concern, but as people solidify their plans to work remotely, struggle to find a house in a hot housing market, or consider a cross-country move, a low cost of living is even more important," Thorsby said.

A rising cost of living contributed to areas including Austin, Texas, Colorado Springs, and Denver (a respective No. 5, 6, and 14) dropping in the rankings, he pointed out.

Local author Katy Marquardt explained the appeal of the winning metro, citing its aesthetic charm and attractiveness to residents seeking wellness.

"Boulder has opportunities from forest bathing and free meditation sessions to an abundance of marijuana dispensaries ... this blissed-out enclave attracts young professionals, families, academics, scientists ... and lovers of outdoor recreation."

The interest in relocating to a new metro area remains strong among home hunters, with some 31% of those using Redfin.com to plan a move in April and May looking to migrate to a new city. That's 27% higher than that same stat a year prior.

On the U.S. News site, visit a description of what might make each of the contending metros appealing to potential homeowners.