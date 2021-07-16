The Week Ahead: Forecasting the Path of the Industry

On Wednesday, July 21, a half-hour Q&A webinar featuring Williston Financial Group (WFG) Executive Chairman and Founder Patrick F. Stone, and Economist and Forbes contributor Dr. Bill Conerly will be held at 9:00 a.m. CDT.

The third in the 2021 quarterly “Economic Outlook & Title Insurance” webinar series will feature the business veterans trading off answering questions submitted in advance from a national audience of industry professionals. Topics will range from the current state and future direction of the economy in general, to that of real estate, mortgage lending and title insurance in particular.

Among the topics Stone and Conerly discussed in the previous webinars was the immediate prospects for mortgage rates, which hit record lows 16 times during 2020, and whether migration away from major city centers (which accelerated as people looked for better homes and less crowded neighborhoods amidst the uncertainty of the pandemic) would continue to fuel mortgage activity.

Stone’s career in real estate and related services includes C-level positions with three public companies, and having served as a director on two Fortune 500 boards. His senior executive management positions include nine years as President and COO of WFG, Chairman and co-CEO of a software company, and CEO of a real estate data and information company. Stone also served as Vice Chairman of Metrocities Mortgage, and as Chairman of The Stone Group—an Austin, Texas-based tenant-represented brokerage company.

Conerly earned his Ph.D. in economics from Duke University and has more than 30 years of experience helping companies adapt to changing economic conditions. He was formerly SVP at a major bank, and has held positions in economics and corporate planning at two Fortune 500 corporations. He is also an online contributor to Forbes, Chairman of the Board of Cascade Policy Institute, and the author of The Flexible Stance: Thriving in a Boom/Bust Economy (2016) and Businomics (2007), a book about economics for business leaders.

“Pat and I are very pleased with the reaction we have been getting from our colleagues around the country,” said Dr. Conerly. “Our experience as business leaders and invested observers of various sectors within the housing industry are proving useful in offering balanced perspectives on the current industry and possible courses that lie ahead.”

Click here to register for the latest in the “Economic Outlook & Title Insurance” webinar series.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead: