Renters Living Larger in Smaller Cities

RentCafe has released new findings along with ranking the best cities for renters in the U.S., using a unique index based on proprietary data and metrics, such as the cost of living, local economy, and quality of life.

Analysts used these metrics to see in which cities renters will get the most space for their money, considering a monthly budget of $1,500 —which is roughly the national average rent.

Data found that renters in smaller cities across the nation, like Amarillo, Texas and Little Rock, Arkansas get the most bang for their buck, with rentals offering up to 1,411 square feet. What makes these locations stand out are larger-than-average apartment sizes and lower rent prices. At the bottom of the list, San Diego apartments offer the least space on the list —just 463 square feet for $1,500— which is just one-third of the space that Amarillo apartments offer for the same monthly rent.

The Renting Paradox: Living Large in Small Cities

In the recent ranking of the best cities for renters in the country, the spotlight was claimed mostly by small cities. This is also true for the cities that offer the most space for $1,500. In fact, in the top 10 alone, seven of the ranking locations are small towns with populations of less than 300,000. Below are the top locations where you’re sure to find the sweet spot of price and space:

Amarillo, Texas

Space for $1,500: 1,411 square feet

Average monthly rent: $879

Average apartment size: 827 square feet

Ranking in the top best cities for renters: #23

Little Rock, Arkansas

Space for $1,500: 1,395 square feet

Average monthly rent: $946

Average apartment size: 880 square feet

Ranking in the top best cities for renters: #37

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Space for $1,500: 1,390 square feet

Average monthly rent: $917

Average apartment size: 850 square feet

Ranking in the top best cities for renters: #44

Mobile, Alabama

Space for $1,500: 1,343 square feet

Average monthly rent: $1.042

Average apartment size: 933 square feet

Ranking in the top best cities for renters: #48

Memphis, Tennessee

Space for $1,500: 1,323 square feet

Average monthly rent: $1,032

Average apartment size: 910 square feet

Ranking in the top best cities for renters: #45

Lafayette, Louisiana

Space for $1,500: 1,297 square feet

Average monthly rent: $1,055

Average apartment size: 912 square feet

Ranking in the top best cities for renters: #28

Omaha, Nebraska

Space for $1,500: 1,288 square feet

Average monthly rent: $1.069

Average apartment size: 918 square feet

Ranking in the top best cities for renters: #45 (tied with Memphis)

Huntsville, Alabama

Space for $1,500: 1,281 square feet

Average monthly rent: $1,101

Average apartment size: 940 square feet

Ranking in the top best cities for renters: #25

Lubbock, Texas

Space for $1,500: 1,273 square feet

Average monthly rent: $1,078

Average apartment size: 915 square feet

Ranking in the top best cities for renters: #21

Augusta, Georgia

Space for $1,500: 1,253 square feet

Average monthly rent: $1,099

Average apartment size: 918 square feet

Ranking in the top best cities for renters: #43

Three San Diego Apartments Can Fit into an Amarillo One–For the Same $1,500

Some cities check all the major boxes needed to keep renters happy–they're vibrant, they offer great job opportunities, they have plenty of entertainment options; but one thing that they lack is space. Renters in large cities like San Diego, California, Fort Lauderdale, Florida or Denver, Colorado have to sacrifice space for other perks of the big-city life. In fact, the difference between these cities and the ones that offer the most space for $1,500 is quite significant, as a renter in Amarillo, Texas can get three times the space in San Diego, for the exact same amount.

Conversely, despite checking a multitude of boxes, the top three best cities for renters in 2022 have a slightly different offering in terms of space. As such, Round Rock, Texas, the absolute best city for renters this year — offers 870 square feet for a monthly budget of $1,500. The runner-up in this race, Raleigh, North Carolina, provides 923 square feet for the same amount, while renters in Conroe, Texas, can get more than 1,000 square feet for $1,500 (more specifically, 1,043).

