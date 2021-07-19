Black Knight’s Product Pricing Engine Integrates with LendingPad

Jacksonville, Florida-based Black Knight—software, data and analytics provider to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals—announced multiple integrations of its product and pricing engine, the Optimal Blue PPE, with LendingPad. As a cloud-based mortgage loan origination system (LOS), LendingPad helps businesses streamline and manage loan origination processes and improve the customer experience. Through this multi-point integration, LendingPad now seamlessly leverages the Optimal Blue PPE to enable wholesale, correspondent and retail lenders to generate real-time, compliant pricing scenarios regardless of their business channel.

"LendingPad's ever-evolving functionality makes it popular among lenders," said Wes Yuan, Managing Director at LendingPad. "Our clients will greatly benefit from this key integration with the Optimal Blue PPE, delivering automation and pricing accuracy across multiple loan channels."

Using Optimal Blue's application programming interface (API), these connections will help LendingPad LOS users streamline the mortgage process, while enhancing loan officer productivity and reducing costs. Without ever leaving the LendingPad platform, loan officers can generate personalized lending scenarios, quickly launch applications and lock loans.

"Black Knight strives to break down integration barriers to make accurate pricing more accessible for the industry users that rely upon it," said Scott Happ, president of Black Knight Secondary Marketing Technologies. "We are confident that LendingPad's clients will gain significant efficiencies with the ability to easily access information from our industry-leading Optimal Blue PPE without leaving the LendingPad interface."