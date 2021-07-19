Home >> Daily Dose >> Black Knight’s Product Pricing Engine Integrates with LendingPad
Print This Post Print This Post

Black Knight’s Product Pricing Engine Integrates with LendingPad

in Daily Dose, Data, Headlines 20 hours ago 107 Views

Jacksonville, Florida-based Black Knight—software, data and analytics provider to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals—announced multiple integrations of its product and pricing engine, the Optimal Blue PPE, with LendingPad. As a cloud-based mortgage loan origination system (LOS), LendingPad helps businesses streamline and manage loan origination processes and improve the customer experience. Through this multi-point integration, LendingPad now seamlessly leverages the Optimal Blue PPE to enable wholesale, correspondent and retail lenders to generate real-time, compliant pricing scenarios regardless of their business channel.

"LendingPad's ever-evolving functionality makes it popular among lenders," said Wes Yuan, Managing Director at LendingPad. "Our clients will greatly benefit from this key integration with the Optimal Blue PPE, delivering automation and pricing accuracy across multiple loan channels."

Using Optimal Blue's application programming interface (API), these connections will help LendingPad LOS users streamline the mortgage process, while enhancing loan officer productivity and reducing costs. Without ever leaving the LendingPad platform, loan officers can generate personalized lending scenarios, quickly launch applications and lock loans.

"Black Knight strives to break down integration barriers to make accurate pricing more accessible for the industry users that rely upon it," said Scott Happ, president of Black Knight Secondary Marketing Technologies. "We are confident that LendingPad's clients will gain significant efficiencies with the ability to easily access information from our industry-leading Optimal Blue PPE without leaving the LendingPad interface."

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media/Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others. Contact Christina at christina.hughesbabb@thefivestar.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

FHFA Waives Adverse Market Refi Fee

Savings will be passed on to consumers, as lenders will no longer be required to pay the GSEs a fee when they deliver refinanced mortgages.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.