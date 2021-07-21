New Deephaven Offerings Provide More Options for Creditworthy Borrowers

Non-agency lender Deephaven has announced new income qualification options to enable brokers and correspondents to compete for more creditworthy borrowers who are locked out of agency mortgages.

Deephaven’s new asset utilization calculations determine qualifying income based on a broad range of assets—including personally held stocks, bonds, mutual funds, vested amounts of retirement accounts, and personal bank accounts.

“These options give loan officers the opportunity to fill a large market gap by providing common-sense solutions to a borrower’s challenges,” said Shelly Griffin, SVP of Client Development for Deephaven. “For example, if borrowers have sufficient assets to meet the down payment and reserve requirements, make 60 months of monthly debt payments and pay off this mortgage, they are likely to be deserving customers. In this competitive market, Deephaven is bolstering each partner’s ability to capture their business before others do.”

Deephaven offers two new alternatives:

Total Asset Calculation: The company will offer mortgages for borrowers whose assets cover the new loan amount, down payment, closing costs, required reserves, and five years of current monthly obligations. It is not necessary to disclose their employment or total income on a 1003 Form.

The company will offer mortgages for borrowers whose assets cover the new loan amount, down payment, closing costs, required reserves, and five years of current monthly obligations. It is not necessary to disclose their employment or total income on a 1003 Form. Debt Ratio Calculation: At minimum, borrowers must have the lesser of (a) 1.5 times the loan balance or (b) $1 million in qualified assets, both of which must be net of down payment, closing costs and required reserves. Monthly income is calculated by dividing net qualified assets by 84 months.

Deephaven is a member of the Five Star Institute’s Non-Prime Lending Council (NLC), comprised of senior executives from the nation’s premier alternative lending institutions. The NLC was formed to provide a platform for industry leaders to effectively address challenges, promote growth, and highlight responsible lending practices essential to long-term industry success.