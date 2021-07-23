Home >> Daily Dose >> Jerry Mauricio to Head Up Compliance Efforts at Freddie Mac
Print This Post Print This Post

Jerry Mauricio to Head Up Compliance Efforts at Freddie Mac

in Daily Dose, Featured, Government, Headlines, journal, News 16 hours ago 87 Views

Freddie Mac has named Jerry Mauricio SVP and Chief Compliance Officer (CCO), bringing more than two decades of managing compliance programs in the global financial services industry to the position. Mauricio has been serving in the role of Interim CCO at Freddie Mac since January 2021, and will fully transition to the position of permanent CCO effective immediately. He will be a member of the company’s Senior Operating Committee, reporting directly to CEO Michael DeVito.

As CCO, Mauricio will oversee and lead Freddie Mac’s compliance risk management program for the company’s regulatory and conservatorship obligations.

“Jerry’s proven compliance and management expertise in both global and domestic financial services companies makes him an outstanding choice to be Freddie Mac’s Chief Compliance Officer,” said DeVito. “I look forward to working closely with Jerry, as we ensure Freddie Mac’s safety, soundness, and risk management are second to none.”

Mauricio has worked at Freddie Mac since 2019, serving in capital markets and consumer compliance roles. Prior to joining Freddie Mac, Mauricio served as CCO and SVP of Capital One Investing LLC and Capital One Advisors LLC. Prior to that, Mauricio served in compliance positions at BNP Paribas, Barclays and Lehman Brothers, among other financial institutions.

Tagged with:

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Friendliest Cities for Less-Experienced Borrowers

Analysts ranked the most favorable metros for first timer homebuyers, weighing average down payments, debt-to-income ratio, and more.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.