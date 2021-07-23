Home >> Daily Dose >> The Week Ahead: Home Valuations and Racial Disparities in Housing
The Week Ahead: Home Valuations and Racial Disparities in Housing

HUD BuildingOn Thursday, July 29, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Policy Development and Research (PD&R) will host the virtual event, “Advancing Equity in the Home Valuation Process,” from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. CDT.

The virtual event will focus on how racial bias in the home valuation process contributes to racial wealth disparities in the U.S. HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge will discuss President Biden's recent charge to HUD to lead the interagency task force on appraisals, an initiative HUD now calls PAVE–Property Assessment Valuation Equity.

A panel of experts will reflect on home appraisal bias and systematic devaluation of homes in minority neighborhoods, delving into topics including the potential for automated valuation models to help identify appraisal bias.

Featured speakers will include:

  • HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge (Opening Remarks)
  • Melody Taylor, PAVE Executive Director; Regional Director for HUD's Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity (PAVE Interagency Task Force Overview)
  • Lisa Rice, President and CEO, National Fair Housing Alliance (Keynote Speaker)
  • Alanna McCargo, Senior Advisor, Housing Finance, Office of the HUD Secretary (Moderator)
  • Svenja Gudell, Chief Economist, Zillow Group
  • Noerena Limón, SVP, Public Policy and Industry Relations, National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP)
  • Michael Neal, Senior Research Associate, Urban Institute
  • Andre M. Perry, Senior Fellow, Brookings Metropolitan Policy Program
  • Kevin Kane, Chief Housing Market Analyst, Economic Market Analysis Division

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead:

