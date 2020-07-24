Home >> Daily Dose >> Work-From-Home Orders Causing Shift in Moving Trends
Print This Post Print This Post

Work-From-Home Orders Causing Shift in Moving Trends

in Daily Dose, Data, Featured, News 14 hours ago 80 Views

According to Redfin, a record number of Americans (27.4%) are looking to relocate to areas where they can have more space, especially with room for office space given work-from-home orders.

This represents an increase of more than 1% from Q! 2020 and more than 2% from Q2 2019.

Redfin Economist Taylor Marr commented on what exactly is driving these changes in the current state of the housing market.

“The factors driving a surge in overall homebuyer demand—low mortgage rates and changes in what people are looking for in a home—are lighting a fire in people who were already considering a move to a different area. Add in employers’ increasingly flexible remote work policies and the fact residents of many big coastal cities can’t fully enjoy their local amenities, and the people who have long wanted to live in a more affordable area or closer to family are incentivized to make the move soon,” Marr said. “As we enter the second half of the year, I expect more people to move from one part of the country to another as the pandemic continues to influence people’s priorities and lifestyles. But it’s also important to note that some pandemic-driven moves are temporary, and the stories about families hiding out in remote cabins won’t all result in home purchases or permanent relocation.”

Redfin did an analysis to pinpoint where most homebuyers were planning to relocate—or at least looking at—across 87 of the U.S.’s largest metro areas.

According to its findings, Redfin revealed that Phoenix; Sacramento, and Las Vegas topped the list of most popular picks, followed closely by the areas of Austin and Atlanta. Also, Redfin noted that among those seeking to relocate, current residents of New York; San Francisco, and Los Angeles made up the lion’s share of home seekers.

Tagged with:

About Author: Andy Beth Miller

Andy Beth Miller is a well-established freelance editor and writer with almost 20 years’ experience working within the media industry, contributing to various publications such as Lonely Planet, Zicasso, Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Midweek Magazine, Kauai Traveler Magazine, HILuxury, and many more. She also currently serves as the Editor-in-Chief of ProcuRising Magazine, which enables procurement professionals to increase their knowledge base within a creative and collaborative community.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Homesellers’ Profits Growing

Despite home prices rising across the nation, the return on investment for buyers hit another post-recession high.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.