Median Home Payment Numbers Stabilize in June

Homebuyer affordability numbers seem to have stabilized in June, with the national median payment that loan applicants applied for fell by $4 from $1,897 in May to $1,893 currently.

This information comes from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Purchase Applications Payment Index (PAPI), which measures how new monthly mortgage payments vary across time and relative to income, using data from the MBA’s Weekly Applications Survey.

“Median mortgage applications payments have held steady during the last two months but remain much higher than earlier this year. The typical homebuyer’s mortgage payment in June was $509 more than in January, which is why—along with rising economic uncertainty and high inflation—purchase demand has slowed in markets across the country,” said Edward Seiler, MBA's Associate VP, Housing Economics, and Executive Director, Research Institute for Housing America. “There are signs that home-price growth is moderating, which is good news for overall affordability if mortgage rates also start declining. The median loan amount in June was down $10,182 from May and has dropped more than $20,000 since it peaked in February.”

Added Seiler, “Sixteen states in June experienced improving affordability conditions due to lower mortgage application amounts.”

The national PAPI decreased 0.2% to 163.9 from 163.4 in May and 162.8 in April, meaning payments on new mortgages take up a smaller share of a typical person’s income. Compared to June 2021 (119.3), the index jumped 37.4%. For borrowers applying for lower-payment mortgages (the 25th percentile), the national mortgage payment remained flat at $1,241.

Other high-level takeaways from the report include: