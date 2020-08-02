The Week Ahead: Updates on National Housing Inventory

On Tuesday, Realtor.com will release it's latest Housing Inventory Report, covering the month of July.

Last month's report found that national housing inventory declined by 27.4% year-over-year, with inventory in large markets decreasing by 26.5%. Inventory of newly listed properties saw a 19.3% year-over-year decline; 16.2% in larger markets.

The report also revealed that the markets with the largest declines in new listings included:

Cincinnati, Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana (-33.3%)

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, North Carolina-South Carolina (-32.2%)

Louisville/Jefferson County, Kentucky-Indiana (-31.1%)

Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California (-28.3%)

Kansas City, Missouri-Kansas (-28.2%)

Here's what else to expect in The Week Ahead: