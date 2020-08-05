Eye on the Industry: Updates on Fannie Mae, Homespire

Fannie Mae has been named one of the best places to work for disability inclusion as part of the 2020 Disability Equality Index (DEI). The DEI is the nation's most comprehensive annual benchmarking tool that allows America's leading corporations to self-report their disability policies and practices. The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN.

“At Fannie Mae, we foster a fearless culture of inclusion. We pride ourselves on empowering and embracing individuals on their terms,” said Nancy Jardini, SVP and Chief of the Office of Minority and Women Inclusion, Fannie Mae. “Our workforce reflects the communities we serve across America. This recognition by the DEI is an honor and we will continue our work to be a leader in disability inclusion.”

“The Disability Equality Index top scoring companies represent those businesses that have invested in accessibility and inclusion across their enterprise. As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the ADA, it is wonderful to see the progress made by these companies, and we hope to see continued progress and support for the DEI over the next 30 years,” said Maria Town, President and CEO of AAPD.

_______________________________________________________________________

Homespire Mortgage, a leading national residential mortgage lender, is building on its Southwest Region operations in Colorado and Texas with the addition of industry veteran Arlin Shepard to its Front Range, Colorado office. Homespire Mortgage is a national mortgage lender and approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller and servicer, providing affordable loan options now across 36 states.

With nearly two decades in the mortgage industry, Shepard is an experienced mortgage professional with proven results serving the full scope of the market, from first-time homebuyers to savvy real estate investors. He is particularly adept at supporting borrowers with budgeting and credit counseling to strengthen their path to responsible home ownership.

“We believe that our success is built around having the most talented people in the industry who are committed to serving borrowers and guiding them on their journey to become responsible homeowners," said Listy Limon, Regional Manager, Southwest Region for Homespire Mortgage. "Arlin exemplifies this commitment and has established himself as one of the best in his community and we are excited to welcome him as a valued member of the Homespire team.”