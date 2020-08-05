Home >> Daily Dose >> Survey: Pandemic Pressing More Americans to Move
Print This Post Print This Post

Survey: Pandemic Pressing More Americans to Move

in Daily Dose, Featured, journal 21 hours ago 119 Views

A survey conducted by Redfin revealed that homebuyers are feeling pressured to change their home purchasing plans due to the pandemic.

The survey noted this trend in migrations due, in large part, to low mortgage rates. However, other factors affecting this decision to move involve people spending more time at home, with many them now working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey was conducted by Redfin from July 19-21, with more than 1,000 respondents stating that they were planning on purchasing a home within the coming year. The survey revealed that 75% of homebuyers said the arrival of COVID-19 has directly affected their home purchasing plans. A quarter of these respondents said that the current crisis has also caused them to speed up their timeline for moving. Others (20%) reported delaying their move due to the pandemic. Also of note were the 17% of respondents who now seeking a less expensive property than they had first envisioned following the financial fallout from the virus.

Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather commented on this shift in homebuyer trends and how the pandemic has directly shaped it: “Somewhat counterintuitively, the coronavirus-driven recession is propping up the housing market. Homebuyer demand is surging despite GDP taking a historic nosedive in the second quarter, largely because Americans value the home more than ever and are willing to prioritize housing even as they cut back on other expenses.”

Fairweather added, “Additionally, the Fed is using low interest rates to stimulate the economy, which is giving buyers more purchasing power and boosting home sales. But even with low rates, widespread unemployment and financial uncertainty mean not everyone who wants to buy a home is able to.”

Regarding what homebuyers are most desiring in their new abodes, the vast majority of survey respondents voiced their desire for more space, with 21% specifying a designated work area within the home at the top of the list. More outdoor space and a larger house in general were also highly valued assets among respondents, as well as a designated space that could be used for homeschooling.

Tagged with:

About Author: Andy Beth Miller

Andy Beth Miller is a well-established freelance editor and writer with almost 20 years’ experience working within the media industry, contributing to various publications such as Lonely Planet, Zicasso, Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Midweek Magazine, Kauai Traveler Magazine, HILuxury, and many more. She also currently serves as the Editor-in-Chief of ProcuRising Magazine, which enables procurement professionals to increase their knowledge base within a creative and collaborative community.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Robust Reverse Mortgage Market Expected Through 2020

Find out what factors are leading to “a steady upward trend in HMBS issuance all year.” Click through to learn more.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.