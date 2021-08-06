The Week Ahead: Exploring Non-QM Options

On Wednesday, August 11 at 1:00 p.m. CDT, Carrington Mortgage Services will present its Webinar: “UNtapped Non-QM Market–Helping Good Borrowers With Credit or Income Documentation Challenges.”

This past year has caused upheaval for many borrowers, making approvals challenging. Carrington’s webinar will provide the proper tools to make it easier and faster to get your borrowers qualified and approved through the non-QM channel.

Topics that will be discussed include:

How FICOs down to 550 are not a lending barrier.

How Carrington can still qualify borrowers with recent credit events or disputed trade lines.

How gift funds can be allowed in the home purchase.

How to finance non-owner occupied (NOO) properties without providing any income documentation.

How lenders can use alternative documentation, such as bank statements, to document income.

The webinar will be hosted by Amy Marsh, Business Development Manager for Carrington Mortgage Services, an industry veteran with more than 15 years of experience in wholesale and correspondent lending, and eight years in mortgage operations. She's a relationship mortgage expert and an avid speaker on mortgage-related topics with a focus on lending programs.

