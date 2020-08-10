There’s No Turning Back From Digital Labor

From outside of the mortgage industry looking in, it would seem lenders have plenty to be thankful for. Despite a global pandemic that has added millions to the unemployment rolls, the housing market continues to plow ahead, and low interest rates are keeping refinancing pipelines full.

Underneath the surface, though, the scene isn’t so pretty. Most lenders weren’t prepared to shift quickly to a remote workforce, which has brought increased risk and volatility to every aspect of the mortgage process. Lenders were also not ready to deal with the enormous spikes in refinancing and forbearance requests that lead to staff burnout and potential errors.

So, if there is ever a time for lenders to embrace digital labor, it is now. There really is no other choice. But making the move to a digital workforce requires a deep understanding of how automation and new technologies can make the work humans do more meaningful and valuable—and then a plan to make it happen.

Why Everything Has Changed