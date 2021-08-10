Rocket Homes Launches Single-Platform for Buyers and Sellers

Rocket Homes, a part of Rocket Companies, has announced that it is integrating its tools to create an array of choices for those in the market, putting clients in the position to create their own experience, rather than a traditional one-size-fits-all approach that has been the standard for more than a century.

"There is nothing more exciting than getting the keys to a new home, but far too often the process of getting to that point is confusing and fragmented. At Rocket Homes, we are laser-focused on using technology and innovation to create a fully customized and transparent experience that is stress-free and fully integrated–working seamlessly with sister companies to simplify and speed-up the process, all while saving our clients money," said Doug Seabolt, CEO of Rocket Homes. "Whether a client is looking to sell their house on their own, get assistance from an on-staff Rocket Homes agent or meet face-to-face with our trusted local real estate professionals, we will have unique options and resources to help every client move through the process in a way that is fully customized to them."

Homeowners looking to sell their property will be able to access Rocket Homes Seller Solutions to:

Leverage the ForSaleByOwner.com platform.

Work with on-staff Rocket Homes Real Estate Agents that advise clients on the best list price, facilitate professional photos, list the house on the local multiple listing service, negotiate offers and handle all paperwork. With this option–which will be open to the public starting in Q4 of 2021—homeowners pay a lower commission of only 1.5% for the selling agent, as opposed to the traditional fee of 3%—a savings of $4,500 on a $300,000 home sale.

Tap into the Rocket Homes Verified Partner Agent Network, a nationwide group of real estate agents.

Utilize an iBuyer program, facilitated through third-party partner companies, that will ensure every owner is given the opportunity to receive a guaranteed offer on their house.

Homebuyers can view listings from all 50 states on RocketHomes.com, the company's mobile app or on ForSaleByOwner.com, offerings homebuyers and sellers with easy-to-consume market intelligence. Rocket Homes Housing Market Reports provide deep insights and trend information on neighborhoods, displaying whether it is a buyer's or seller's market, the average number of days a home is listed in the area, the median home price and much more.

Also being offered is Rocket Homes' proprietary credit monitoring tools to ensure prospective homebuyers are financially prepared to purchase the home of their dreams.