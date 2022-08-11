Webinar Spotlight: Insights Into Virtual Appraisals, Borrower Communications & More

Five Star has had a full slate of webinar programming this year, with topics ranging from sub-servicing and REO to construction and digital lending. These complimentary webinar presentations feature insights from some of the lending and servicing industries' top subject-matter experts, and if you've missed them live, the good news is that you can access them all on-demand, anytime, for free.

Below, check out Five Star's recent lineup of 2022 webinar programming, and stay tuned -- there's much more to come in the months ahead!

Is 2022-23 Really the Golden Age of Mortgage Servicing?

Sponsored by Sagent

With rates spiking above 5% after record refis put most first-liens into rates at or below 4%, many say it's the golden age of servicing. But will prepay speeds stay as low as some predict? Will cash flow continue to support MSR valuations? And what's the role of fintech to keep consumers happy as MSRs transfer among servicers? This all-star panel will go deep on all of these questions and give servicing pros the playbook you need to win in this cycle.

Dan Sogorka, President and CEO, Sagent

Seth Sprague, Director, Richey May

Jay Jones, EVP of Servicing, Mr. Cooper

Julian Hebron, Founder, The Basis Point

Virtual Appraisals and Their Potential to Speed Servicing Decisions and Decrease Risk

Sponsored by Incenter

As servicing needs increase, servicers need ways to increase the speed at which they can evaluate properties for purchase. With economic uncertainty building and external factors like climate change impacting the condition of homes, companies that are buying and servicing assets can leverage the new wave of mobile appraisal and inspection technology to increase their visibility into properties, scale inspections, improve the speed of decision-making and verify the condition of properties more quickly.

Tom M. Piercy, Managing Director, Incenter Mortgage Advisors; President, National Enterprise Business Development, Incenter

Mark Walser, President, Incenter Appraisal Management

Mortgage Servicing: Increasing Control and Efficiency by Modernizing Borrower Communications Management

Sponsored by Messagepoint

Too many mortgage servicers are at the mercy of third-party service providers and outdated systems when it comes to managing borrower communications. Join Messagepoint to learn how to take back control of the borrower communication process to reduce cycle times and costs, control authoring and review cycles, eliminate operation silos between print and digital communications, and ultimately deliver better borrower experiences.