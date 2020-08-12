Outlook for Housing Still Strong?

Tendayi Kapfidze, Chief Economist, Lending Tree, uses data analysis as a resource for consumers and provides actionable insights to help them make informed financial decisions. He’s appeared in numerous publications, including the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, USA Today, and on CNBC in Cheddar Television.

He discussed with MReport on how the reopening of cities across the nation will impact housing, as well as delving into actions by the Federal Reserve.

M: How could the reopening of cities across the nation impact housing?

KAPFIDZE: It’s been a really fascinating time in the housing market with the COVID-19 crisis, and also the various interventions that we’ve seen from the Fed. If you go back to earlier this year, people were expecting this year to be a really strong year for the housing market, and then we started off the year with a big drop in interest rates and then the COVID19 crisis hit us. What was happening at the time is people were concerned about whether people would one, be able to go out and view houses, and two, whether people who were selling would actually want people walk- ing through their house touching everything given the health concerns that were out there. What we saw at the time was that there was a huge decrease in supply of homes and a lot of homes were taken off the market.

Since then, we have had a remarkable recovery in the housing market, probably recovered and sustained through this crisis better than any other sector of the ed to the COVID-19 crisis. There’s economy. A big part of that is the decrease in interest rates. Part of it a function of the Fed intervention, not necessarily the cut in the Fed funds rate, but rather the Fed’s commitments to buy treasuries and to buy mortgage backed secu- rities, which has brought mort- gage rates down to all-time lows.