Eye on the Industry: Updates on Gateway First, LendingHome

Gateway First Bank in Tulsa, Oklahoma has appointed Jeff Weiner as its Chief Information Officer. In this role, Weiner will be responsible for evaluating Gateway’s existing technologies and processes and advising on the best strategies to streamline all internal operations as well as external systems and platforms to improve the customer experience. He will also oversee the enterprise delivery and vendor management functions of the company.

“One of the key building blocks at Gateway—and an area that is quickly becoming one of our core competitive advantages—is our technology,” said Scott Gesell, CEO of Gateway.“Jeff has significant experience in IT, with specific expertise in financial technology integration as well as in managing other key core functions. With his help, Gateway will continue to advance on its commitment to technology solutions to support its business activities today and in the future. Jeff is a strong addition to the team, and we look forward to working with him.”

Weiner has 30 years of technology, operations and transformational leadership experience. Prior to joining Gateway, he held multiple leadership roles in financial services and banking, retail operations and technology services. He said his goal with Gateway will be to "ensure that information technology adds the maximum value to Gateway and its customers. I am excited to join this well-diversified and unique financial institution.”

________________________________________________________________________

Financial lender to real estate investors LendingHome this week announced that Stephanie Casper is the company's new VP of Sales. In this role, Casper leads a team devoted to new business development. She is also a key member of the cross-functional leadership team responsible for developing new products to meet the evolving needs of real estate investors.

Prior to joining LendingHome, Casper spent nearly five years at CoreVest Finance where she held multiple roles. Casper said that while the nation is dealing with a pandemic, she is "thankful to be part of the LendingHome team during this unprecedented time. Not only are they incredibly caring people, they are completely dedicated to the success of our borrowers, which is a value I have always tried to uphold. With that as our shared foundation, my team and I—as well as the company's cross-functional teams— are working hard to identify new products and processes to support real estate investors in this crucial time."

________________________________________________________________________

Digital notary platform Notarize this week announced that the company has hired financial industry veteran Nicole Booth as EVP of Public Affairs. Booth brings more than 15 years' working with state and federal government bodies, trade associations, and advocacy groups to the role overseeing Notarize’s public affairs activities. Booth’s experience focuses on the mortgage industry’s transformation through technology, specifically with remote online notarization, eClosing, blockchain, and data privacy and security.

“At Notarize, we are transforming industries stuck in paper due to technology and regulatory barriers,” said Notarize CEO Pat Kinsel. “We are building products and driving legislative change to move industries forward and I’m happy to have Nicole on board to accelerate our efforts working with government and trade associations to pull the future closer.”

Before joining Notarize, Booth spent nearly a decade at Quicken Loans, where she led government affairs and oversaw the company’s advocacy agenda as the VP of Public Policy. Booth designed and built Quicken Loans’ first-ever Government Affairs State Team covering all 50 states, and she orchestrated and led separate financial services trade association coalitions on data protection and telecommunications.