Planet Home Lending Promotes Manfer to Head Up Business Development

Planet Home Lending LLC has announced the promotion of Samantha Manfer to Chief Business Development and Brand Officer.

Since joining Planet Home Lending in 2013, Manfer has executed and marketed strategic initiatives that take advantage of synergies within the Planet family of companies. She helped Planet Management Group expand into niche residential products and commercial asset management, and Planet Home Lending's retail retention division begin offering defensive recapture refinancing to protect sub-servicing clients' mortgage servicing rights. Her latest project was the creation of a monetization engine giving private clients the ability to swiftly change asset strategies based on market conditions and freely move loans between performing, non-performing and reperforming workflows.

"Samantha has the industry knowledge, cross-channel insight, and Planet brand knowledge to take our marketing and branding to the next level," said Planet Home Lending President Sandra Jarish. "Her more than two decades of industry experience includes business development for retail, correspondent, servicing, sub-servicing, asset management, warehouse lending and fintech companies."

Before joining Planet in 2013, Manfer held positions at Prospect Mortgage LLC, Ameripath Mortgage Company, National City Bank, and PCFS Solutions.

"Planet Home Lending has significant expansion plans for 2021 and beyond. Leveraging our brand is an essential part of those endeavors," Manfer said. "We have made a significant investment in our brand management team to lay the groundwork for those improvements and to ensure our brand is correctly positioned to best serve our six channels."

Manfer’s promotion is the latest move by the firm to further grow after the recent hiring of Caleb Mittelstet, AMP, as EVP, National Production, Distributed Retail Sales.