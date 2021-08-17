ValueLink Announces Partnership With Clear Capital

ValueLink Software has partnered with Clear Capital to enable its users to order Clear Capital's suite of valuation products, including hybrid and desktop products. The integration with Clear Capital's suite of valuation products gives ValueLink customers the flexibility to offer tailored solutions to their clients.

"Partnering with Clear Capital enables us to cater to the evolving needs of the mortgage industry by offering a one-stop solution to order and manage traditional and non-traditional valuation products that reduce time, cost, and risk for our customers," said Farrukh Omar, COO at ValueLink Software.

Clear Capital's innovative technology and suite of data-driven products aim to solve the real estate and mortgage industry's most pressing challenges.

"Clear Capital is committed to removing friction and reducing turn time from the appraisal process through delivering modern solutions within the lenders' ecosystem," said Kenon Chen, EVP of Corporate Strategy for Clear Capital. "Our integration with ValueLink allows us to continue to deliver on this commitment."

Clear Capital also recently announced a partnership with Recursion, a provider of analytic data tools, to produce accurate valuation models and solutions. Through Recursion’s mortgage big data intelligence, Clear Capital has the ability to introduce more accurate and timely property valuation solutions into the marketplace.