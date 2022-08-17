Brian Webster Appointed President of NotaryCam

Stewart Information Services Corporation announced that Brian Webster has been hired as the new President for NotaryCam, a Stewart-owned company. In this role, Webster will lead NotaryCam’s strategic growth and focus on expanding the company’s remote online notarization (RON) products and services, with an emphasis on increasing mortgage and real estate adoption.

“What Stewart and NotaryCam have done over the past few years driving innovation and progress in the digital mortgage space has been tremendous, but there’s a lot more to accomplish,” said Webster. “I have the utmost respect for what Rick (Triola) has built and I intend to carry on that legacy by using my experience to help drive adoption and education throughout the title industry.”

Before joining Stewart, Webster spent two and a half years with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) where he was the executive sponsor of the eClosing project, an important and ground-breaking new strategy at the time for conducting electronic transaction closings for the mortgage industry that focused on settlement agent partners. He has held numerous executive roles in the financial and mortgage lending sector, most recently as Senior VP, Enterprise Solutions for Freedom Mortgage Corporation in Marlton, New Jersey.

“When I started NotaryCam, my goal was to make the customer experience simple. Since then, we’ve grown and expanded into new markets and faced new challenges, and what Brian brings to the team is years of hands-on strategy development and digital deployments in the mortgage and lending industry,” said Rick Triola, NotaryCam Founder. “I look forward to supporting Brian in this leadership transition as he and the team take NotaryCam to the next level.”

Webster holds a BSBA in Finance from Hawaii Pacific University and a BS in Nuclear Engineering from Thomas Edison University in Edison, NJ. He has held previous positions as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Electronic Signatures and Records Association (ESRA) and the Residential Standards Governance Committee for MISMO.

“Brian has an incredible background not only in the mortgage origination and financial industry, but hands-on experience in technology and digital implementation and understands the benefits of the digitization of the mortgage loan process,” said Brad Rable, Stewart Chief Information Officer. “His experience and knowledge on the shifting RON market make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team at Stewart and NotaryCam.”

