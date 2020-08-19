Home >> Daily Dose >> Five Star Virtual Conference: Mortgage Servicing Challenges in Focus


This week’s DS5 installment is dedicated to our first-ever Five Star Virtual Conference and what you can expect from this exclusive event. The conference will be held on September 14-15, with programming divided into four main tracks covering the State of U.S. Homeownership, Industry Preparedness, The Art of Mortgage Servicing, and Inside the Beltway. The Conference will also include programming focusing on Five Star’s Legal League 100 and FORCE membership groups.

You can check out the full event agenda here, and registration information is available here.

 

