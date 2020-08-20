Home >> Daily Dose >> HUD Roundtable Discusses Preserving Community and Neighborhood Choice Rule
Print This Post Print This Post

HUD Roundtable Discusses Preserving Community and Neighborhood Choice Rule

in Daily Dose, Featured, Government, News 10 hours ago 62 Views

This week HUD held a roundtable with local and federal officials in Pennsylvania to discuss the importance of local zoning decisions being made by local communities as opposed to "unelected bureaucrats in Washington."

HUD Secretary Dr. Benjamin Carson said, “American suburbs are a shining example of the American Dream, where people can live in their own homes, in safe, pleasant neighborhoods. We have already seen jurisdictions make strong progress promoting fair housing at the local level, and they will continue to do so without complicated certification processes from Washington that would inevitably lead to blanket national policies on intimate local issues. As it turns out, our Founders had some good ideas when they set up our government—we just need to listen to them. Washington has no business dictating what is best to meet your local community’s unique needs.”

U.S. Representative Fred Keller (R-PA 12) went on to “commend President Trump and his administration for ensuring that Americans have access to affordable housing. Rolling back the AFFH rule gets government out of the way, eliminates costly Washington mandates, and supports local control of neighborhood development.”

This newly implemented rule known as Preserving Community and Neighborhood Choice defines fair housing broadly to mean housing that, among other attributes, "is affordable, safe, decent, free of unlawful discrimination, and accessible under civil rights laws."

The rule additionally defines “affirmatively furthering fair housing” to mean any action rationally related to promoting any of the above attributes of fair housing.

Under the rule, a grantee’s certification that it has affirmatively furthered fair housing will be deemed sufficient if it "proposes to take any action above what is required by statute related to promoting any of the attributes of fair housing."

HUD remains able to terminate funding if it discovers, after investigation made pursuant to complaint or by its own volition, that a jurisdiction has not adhered to its commitment to AFFH.

Tagged with:

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media/Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

HUD Provides Guidance and Flexibility for COVID-Relief Funds

HUD Secretary Dr. Benjamin Carson spotlighted new ways HUD is working with states and local ...

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.