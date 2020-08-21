Home >> Daily Dose >> Residential Refinance Mortgages Rose 100% in a Year
Print This Post Print This Post

Residential Refinance Mortgages Rose 100% in a Year

in Daily Dose, Data, Featured, News, Origination 4 hours ago 32 Views

According to results posted from the most recent ATTOM Data Solutions second-quarter 2020 U.S. Residential Property Mortgage Origination Report, residential refinance mortgages are more popular than ever. In fact, data show that residential mortgages made up nearly 75% of all home loans during Q2 2020.

Specific statistics showed that refinance mortgages secured by residential properties (1 to 4 units) totaled 1.69 million across the nation. This number shows an dramatic rise by nearly 50% from the first quarter and more than a 100% rise from this same time last year. It also marks the highest level of residential refinance mortgages in seven years.

The fact that current interest rates are now at a record breaking low (right at 3% for a 30-year fixed-rate loan), refinance mortgages during Q2 2020 represented roughly $513 billion in total dollar volume. This statistic also showed an uptick from this same time a year ago (by 130%), bringing the number to its greatest height in more than 16 years.

The total number of home loans during this second quarter rose up to 2.72 million, representing an 11-year high. These home loans, according to experts, were driven greatly by refinance loans. The percentage of homeowners rolling over old mortgages into new ones was revealed to represent 62% of total lending activity during Q2 2020, rising from the previous quarter’s 54.5% showing and last year’s second quarter percentage (39.6%).

In direct contrast to these aforementioned soaring statistics in the refinancing realm, purchase mortgage activity plummeted, making up just above one-quarter (28.8%) of all home loans during Q2 2020.  Also experiencing a dip was home equity lending (HELOCs), which lowered to a making up a mere 9.2 percent, marking the lowest numbers in the past seven years.

Experts point to possible—and probable—reasons as to why such low numbers occurred as being the direct repercussions of the current COVID-19 crisis. As the Coronavirus pandemic continued to wreak havoc across the United States, consumer spending was among the casualties. As such, the housing market suffered as many would-be buyers held back from jumping into the fray due to social distancing recommendations and myriad other pandemic-related reasonings.

Tagged with:

About Author: Andy Beth Miller

Andy Beth Miller is a well-established freelance editor and writer with almost 20 years’ experience working within the media industry, contributing to various publications such as Lonely Planet, Zicasso, Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Midweek Magazine, Kauai Traveler Magazine, HILuxury, and many more. She also currently serves as the Editor-in-Chief of ProcuRising Magazine, which enables procurement professionals to increase their knowledge base within a creative and collaborative community.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

FHFA Updates on Refi, Foreclosure Prevention Data

The government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs) completed 83,756 foreclosure prevention actions during May, according to new data released ...

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.