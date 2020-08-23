Home >> Daily Dose >> DS5: Navigating Employee Engagement During COVID-19
DS5: Navigating Employee Engagement During COVID-19

In this week's episode of DS5: Inside the Industry, the show is joined by Laura Escobar, President of Eagle Home Mortgage. A 33-year mortgage industry veteran, Escobar joined Eagle in 2002. She assumed the role of EVP in 2016, in which she led all business operations for the company's builder channel. Prior to this role, she served as SVP/Regional Manager, VP/Regional Manager, and a Branch Manager.

Escobar discusses how companies can maintain employee engagement and stay connected, especially during this challenging time.

