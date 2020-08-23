Home >> Daily Dose >> The Week Ahead: Insights on eClosings
The Week Ahead: Insights on eClosings

On Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. CDT, the MReport webinar series will present a complimentary new webinar entitled "The Future of eClosings," presented by Altisource. Technology has been quickly improving the mortgage industry the past few years, including having the ability to share and sign mortgage documents remotely. Now, with COVID-19 disrupting our world, eClosing isn’t just a convenience, it’s a vital necessity.

The webinar will feature a panel of experts who will explore the wave of innovations making it easier to purchase properties virtually, and how recent government regulations may impact the industry now and in the future. You can register for the webinar by clicking here.

Featured speakers include:
* Ben Hall, VP of Product, Altisource
* David Kressell, COO, NotaryCam
* Muthu Srinivasan, Chief Technology Officer, Planet Home Lending
* Jason Wright, Director of eMortgage Services, Lenders One

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead.

  • Tuesday - FHFA Home Price Index - Quarterly Index
  • Tuesday - U.S. Census Bureau and HUD New Residential Sales report
  • Tuesday - U.S. Census Bureau, New Residential Sales report
  • Thursday - July Pending Home Sales Index

x

