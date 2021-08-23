Home >> Daily Dose >> SitusAMC Integrates Assimilate Solutions
SitusAMC Holdings Corp. has announced that Assimilate Solutions, a provider of mortgage and IT outsourcing services, has been integrated into the SitusAMC brand. The integration further streamlines SitusAMC's offering, and enhances the services provided under the SitusAMC brand. Assimilate was acquired by SitusAMC in January of 2021.

Founded in 2012, Assimilate has served the U.S. residential mortgage industry, leveraging deep mortgage experience and a robust offering to help participants realize cost and operational efficiencies. The firm's service offering includes knowledge process outsourcing supporting loan origination, closing and post-closing, loan servicing, secondary market activity, and title and settlement support. Assimilate's IT outsourcing capabilities include product development, data intelligence and analytics, integration management, test engineering, application development and digital acceleration.

"We were happy to complete the acquisition of Assimilate earlier this year given their expertise and strong presence in the primary origination and technology outsourcing markets," said SitusAMC CEO Michael Franco. "The integration of Assimilate into the SitusAMC brand highlights our commitment to driving the diverse and unique solutions that SitusAMC has for the benefit our clients."

The integration of Assimilate further unifies SitusAMC's India-based employees under the newly formed SitusAMC India division, which supports the firm's U.S.-based clients and workforce through scalable mortgage outsourcing capabilities. This global delivery model augments the firm’s U.S. operations with a deep bench of mortgage and tech expertise.

