Kevin DeLory Joins Equity Prime as Chief Lending Officer

Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM) has announced the addition of Kevin DeLory to its executive team as Chief Lending Officer, where he will be responsible for transforming EPM’s third-party and consumer experience to a new level.

DeLory's addition brings forth futuristic processes and opportunities for EPM's third-party division. As Chief Lending Officer, DeLory's goal is to build a top-notch sales force, driven by knowledge and customer service. With more than 20 years in the TPO space, DeLory brings a wealth of knowledge that progresses the company towards something that disrupts the marketplace.

"I am excited to join EPM at this level,” said DeLory. “This company is building a culture that is unique and different and is dedicated to offering third-parties and consumers a better overall experience.”

Most recently serving as SVP of Wholesale & Correspondent for Carrington Mortgage Services, DeLory started his career more than 20 years ago at New Century. DeLory’s team-oriented approach to sales emphasizes a winning attitude and fosters an environment where accountability is king. He is constantly seeking new challenges and is laser-focused on his own professional development, in addition to encouraging personal and professional growth among the members of his sales team. In October 2017, DeLory earned his Six Sigma Black Belt, solidifying him as a committed and knowledgeable leader.