2022 Women in Housing Awards Finalists Announced

On September 20, the mortgage and housing industry’s women business leaders will be recognized and honored at the 2022 Women in Housing Leadership Awards.
Once again hosted during the annual Five Star Conference and Expo, the Women in Housing Awards will be presented across five categories: the Rising Star Executive Award, the Trailblazer Award, the Corporate Social Responsibility Award, the Authentic Leader Award, and the Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award, named for the industry icon who passed away in 2018.
The finalists for each category of these awards were chosen from a list of hundreds of nominations received from across the industry. They were then voted on by a panel of industry professionals including Five Star’s Editorial Advisory Board.
Here are this year’s finalists in each category.
The Rising Star Executive Award: This award recognizes young women leaders who, while still early in their careers, have demonstrated an outstanding capability to lead and drive progress. (up to 10 years' industry experience)
- Rosa Arriaga, VP Loan Administration, Mr. Cooper
- Joette Bonin, VP, Fay Servicing, LLC
- Leah Goldmintz, VP, Capital Markets, CoreVest Finance
- Kate Mossop, VP & Portfolio Product Owner, Single-Family Servicing Products and Offerings, Freddie Mac
- Lauren Shea, Chief Credit Officer, Temple View Capital
The Trailblazer Award: This award honors women leaders who have broken barriers and served as a catalyst for change within their organizations.
- Jaime Burgess, VP - Default Servicing, Mr. Cooper
- Kimberly Hare, President, Fay Servicing, LLC
- Sherri Higuera, SVP, Servicing Technology, The Money Source
- Kelly MacDonald, Group VP, Director of Default and REO, M&T Bank
- Cecelia Raine, VP, Servicing Strategy & Integration, Freddie Mac
The Corporate Social Responsibility Award: How are you and your organization giving back? This award recognizes women executives who are driving charitable initiatives and helping our industry make a positive difference.
- Darcy Chapman, VP, Strategic Partnerships, Auction.com
- Tamara Gifford, Director, Community & External Relations, Ocwen
- Toniqua Green, VP of Corporate Social Responsibility, Mr. Cooper Group
- Dana Stephenson, Consumer Direct Onboarding Manager, Caliber Home Loans, Inc.
- Carrie Tackett, Director of Business Development, Safeguard Properties
The Authentic Leader Award: Nominees for this award should demonstrate exemplary leadership, serving as both a business leader and a role model for their colleagues, and earning the admiration and respect of their peers in the process.
- Shayna Arrington, Chief Compliance Officer, The Money Source
- Jennifer Corcoran, SVP of National Operations, Caliber Home Loans, Inc.
- Mieke de Boer, SVP, Mortgage Default Fulfillment, Truist
- Tess Siwa, SVP Operations, Constructive Capital
- Judith Tribble, SVP, Chief Compliance Officer, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
The Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award: The award recognizes women whose accomplishments have left an indelible impact on the industry and positively influenced homeownership within the past year (minimum 20 years' consecutive industry experience).
- Christina Harrington, President and Co-Founder, Usherpa
- Melissa Kozicki, Director of Compliance, Mortgage Cadence
- Miriam Moore, President of Default Services, ServiceLink
- Dawn Svedberg, VP, Head of Fintech Product Sales, Tavant
- Sandra Thompson, Director, FHFA
2022 Women in Housing Nominees
The following professionals were nominated by colleagues, peers, and employers for being champions of women in the industry, as well as for the dedication they take in their roles. Though our selection committee had the arduous task of selecting only 25 finalists from the impressive list of nominations that came in, we would be remiss if we didn’t honor and recognize the full list of women lauded by the industry
- Danielle Arena, Realtor Associate/Branch Leader, Century 21 Action Plus Realty
- Kristen Bachich, Manager, Corporate Communications, Ocwen Financial Corporation
- Shawn Buchan, Team Owner, Shawn Buchan Group
- Shellie Burton, VP Escrow, Mr. Cooper
- Alicia Byrd, Bankruptcy Operations Manager, Flagstar Bank
- Marlene Chaker, CEO/Founder, AAA AMC
- Tai Christensen, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer and Director of Government Affairs, CBC Mortgage Agency
- Karin Collins, VP, Foreclosure at Fay Servicing, LLC
- Rachel Cunningham, Director of Customer Success, Sales Boomerang
- Labrescia Dawson, CEO, Dawson Realty and Mortgage
- Leisha Delgado, Founder & CEO, Hello Solutions
- Jennifer Dobron, VP Foreclosure, LoanCare
- NIchole Donald, Manager Community Relations, Mr. Cooper Group
- Shaylene Ernisse, Realtor
- Rosalie M. Escobedo, Director of Business Development, Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C.
- Susan Falsetti, Managing Director, Origination Title & Close, ServiceLink
- Laura Flood, AVP, Investor Compliance, Safeguard Properties
- Erika Garcia, COO and Managing Partner, Precedent Management, LLC
- Tanya Garcia, National Director of Construction Operations, SMS Assist
- Sally Garrison, Managing Member, The Mortgage Law Firm
- Johanna Granados, Account Executive, Verisk
- Ingrid Jaschok, EVP Online Operations, Auction.com
- Jiya Jose, Director, Project Management Office, Ocwen Financial Corporation
- Tawn Kelley, President, Taylor Morrison Home Funding
- Erica LaCentra, Chief Marketing Officer, RCN Capital
- Rosemary Lally, Chief Information Security Officer, Altisource
- Maria Lamas, VP, Associate General Counsel, Mr. Cooper
- Christina Leckie, Professional Services Manager, Fiserv
- Barb Liberto, Community Lending Florida
- Andria Lightfoot, Chief Customer Officer, SimpleNexus
- Laura MacIntyre, President, DIMONT
- Jocelyn Martin-Leano, President, Rushmore Loan Management Services
- Linda McCoy, President, National Association of Mortgage Brokers
- Cheryl Messner, EVP of Customer Success and Experience, Sales Boomerang
- Tricia Migliazzo, SVP, Sales, Lenders One/Altisource
- Elizabeth Morales, Chief Marketing Officer, Applied Business Software
- Margaret Morgan, Senior Client Representative, Equity Valuation Partners
- Tania Murray, Texas Area Manager, New American Funding
- Beth Northrop-Day, VP and Assistant General Counsel, U.S. Bank
- Laird Nossuli, CEO, iEmergent
- Jackie Oliver, SVP, Associate General Counsel, Mr. Cooper Group
- Tiffany Pierschbacher, Realtor, Shawn Buchan Group
- Fiona Rice, Software Development Engineer, Team Lead, Fiserv
- Dawn Robinson, SVP Regional Manager, PrimeLending
- Ruth Ruhl, President, Ruth Ruth, P.C. Attorney at Law
- Valerie Saunders, VP, National Association of Mortgage Brokers
- Abigail Schuettinger, Director of Operations, Altisource
- Christine Seeger, VP Customer Experience, Ocwen Financial Corporation
- Karen Shields, SVP of Default, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing/Caliber
- Leanne Shultz, Instructional Designer, LoanCare
- Elizabeth Squires, AVP, Client Account Management, Safeguard Properties
- Jennifer Stoops, EVP of Corporate Development, Park Avenue Properties, A PURE Company
- Cassandra Swartz-Dixon, VP & Assistant General Counsel, RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing
- Annabelle Tanguilan, Assistant Manager, Customer Care Center, Ocwen
- Maureen Tejada, SVP, Enterprise Risk Management, Ocwen Financial Corporation
- Trinity Weekes, SVP Loan Administration, Specialized Loan Servicing
- Donita White, External Audit Manager, LoanCare
- Whitney Wince, Senior Director of Foreclosure, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
- Ramie Word, SVP Customer Care & Client Delivery, Mr. Cooper
- Robin P. Wright, Managing Partner, Wright, Finlay & Zak, LLP