CFPB Issues New HMDA Analysis of 2019 Data

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) this week issued a new Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) analysis of the 2019 HMDA Data. This data article is the second in a series and follows the first article  published in June.

The (HMDA) is a data collection, reporting, and disclosure statute enacted in 1975.

According to a statement from the CFPB, "the HMDA data are the most comprehensive source of publicly available information on the U.S. mortgage market, and the only publicly-available and free source that provides nationwide application-level data on the demand and supply of mortgage credit. The data are used to assist in determining whether financial institutions are serving the housing needs of their local communities; facilitate public entities' distribution of funds to local communities to attract private investment; and help identify possible discriminatory lending patterns. Institutions covered by HMDA are required to annually collect and report specified information about each mortgage application acted upon and mortgage purchased during the prior calendar year."

"In the Dodd-Frank Act, Congress amended HMDA to require reporting of new data points. Additionally, CFPB issued a HMDA Rule in 2015 revising certain data points and requiring the reporting of new ones. This article presents findings based on these new and revised data points in the 2019 HMDA Data, the second year in which such data were required."

Some important findings in this year’s data points article include:

The top 25 open-end lenders accounted for about 573,000 open-end originations, or 53.6 percent of all open-end originations reported under HMDA.

Conventional jumbo loans have the highest mean and median credit scores among closed-end mortgages, with a mean score of 765 and a median of 773. FHA borrowers have the lowest mean and median scores among closed-end mortgages, with a mean score of 668 and a median of 663.

Among Black and Hispanic White homebuyers seeking conventional conforming loans, the median combined loan-to-value and debt-to-income ratios are higher than their Asian and non-Hispanic White counterparts.

To read the second HMDA data point article, visit the CFPB website.

