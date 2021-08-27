Honoring Female Trailblazers in the Mortgage Space

As part of the 2021 Five Star Conference and Expo, women in the mortgage space will be honored at the Women in Housing Awards Luncheon, set for Tuesday, September 21 at 1:00 p.m. CDT.

As the number of women in the field continues to grow, more and more are achieving C-Suite status, and are breaking down barriers in a once male-dominated industry. The Women in Housing Awards Luncheon is an opportunity to join with your industry peers and recognize their achievements, as women continue to blaze new paths in 2021 and beyond.

The Five Star Institute will be honoring these trailblazers in the industry with five awards. Award winners will be announced the day of the Luncheon. Congratulations to the following nominees in each category.

Rising Star Executive

The Rising Star Executive Award recognizes young women leaders who, while still early in their careers, have demonstrated an outstanding capability to lead and drive progress. The nominees include:

Excellence in Leadership

The Excellence in Leadership Award recognizes women who have demonstrated exemplary leadership for their organizations and teams (a minimum of 10 years' consecutive industry experience). The nominees include:

Excellence in Mentorship

The Excellence in Mentorship Award recognizes women executives who have gone the extra mile to pass on their knowledge and “pay it forward” by helping guide the next generation of female mortgage leaders. All candidates for this honor must have a minimum of 10 years' consecutive industry experience. The nominees include:

Diversity & Inclusion Champion

This award celebrates those who have successfully broken barriers, and have helped lead the charge in developing a diverse workplace culture. Candidates for this award must have a minimum 10 years' consecutive industry experience. The nominees include:

Laurie Maggiano Executive of the Year

The Laurie Maggiano Executive of the Year Award recognizes women whose accomplishments have left an indelible impact on the industry and have positively influenced homeownership within the past year. Candidates for this honor must have a minimum 20 years' consecutive industry experience. The nominees include:

Donna Corley, EVP, Head of Single-Family Business, Freddie Mac

Sherri Goodman, SVP, Contact Center Operations, PHH Mortgage

Ali Haralson, President, Auction.com

Arleas Upton Kea, Deputy to the Chairman for External Affairs, former COO, FDIC

Marietta Rodriguez, President & CEO, NeighborWorks America

Click here for more information or to register for the 2021 Five Star Conference and Expo Women in Housing Awards Luncheon.