The Week Ahead: Mortgage Servicing Webinar Explores Risk Mitigation

This Wednesday, September 3, from 1-2 p.m. CDT, the MReport Webinar Series will present a complimentary new webinar entitled “How Mortgage Servicers Can Mitigate Risk Exposure in a Volatile Environment,” sponsored by FICO.

The webinar will feature:

  • Joanne M. Gaskin, AMP, VP Scores and Analytics, FICO
  • Ed Delgado, Chairman Emeritus, Five Star Global, LLC

Here's what to expect: "How can financial institutions more precisely predict a homeowner’s resilience during periods of economic disruptions or volatility? Learn how mortgage servicers can manage potential latent risk within groups of borrowers bearing similar FICO® Scores by leveraging the FICO® Resilience Index proactively for account management decisions to reduce exposure with greater precision—taking homeowner-level resilience into account."

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead:

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media/Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others.
