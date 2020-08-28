The Week Ahead: Mortgage Servicing Webinar Explores Risk Mitigation

This Wednesday, September 3, from 1-2 p.m. CDT, the MReport Webinar Series will present a complimentary new webinar entitled “How Mortgage Servicers Can Mitigate Risk Exposure in a Volatile Environment,” sponsored by FICO.
The webinar will feature:
- Joanne M. Gaskin, AMP, VP Scores and Analytics, FICO
- Ed Delgado, Chairman Emeritus, Five Star Global, LLC
Here's what to expect: "How can financial institutions more precisely predict a homeowner’s resilience during periods of economic disruptions or volatility? Learn how mortgage servicers can manage potential latent risk within groups of borrowers bearing similar FICO® Scores by leveraging the FICO® Resilience Index proactively for account management decisions to reduce exposure with greater precision—taking homeowner-level resilience into account."
Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead:
- Tuesday, September 1: St. Louis Fed, Construction Spending report
- Wednesday, September 2: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Employment Report
- Friday, September 5: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Local Unemployment Statistics.