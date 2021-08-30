Churchill Acquires Team Canales

Churchill Mortgage, provider of conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 48 states, announced what it calls the "next chapter of its Pacific Northwest expansion" with the acquisition of Team Canales, a group led by three women with over 40 years of collective mortgage experience specializing in personalized home loans for a diverse range of buyers. The acquisition brings the PNW division's total headcount to nearly 150 teammates, "reflecting Churchill's rise as one of the region's fastest growing mortgage lenders," according to a press release from Churchill.

Team Canales, founded by Katy Canales in 1998, provides conventional, FHA, VA and USDA loans for families hoping to find the best home that fits their lifestyle. With Canales at the helm as a mortgage loan originator, the team also includes Katy's twin sister, Tricia Parker, as a loan processor, and Courtney Benson, also a loan processor. With more than four decades of combined industry experience, Team Canales will help expand Churchill's presence in the PNW region, specifically throughout Oregon in Salem, Portland, Eugene and Corvallis.

"Katy and her team have been deeply rooted in the Salem market for decades and have consistently demonstrated their credentials as industry leaders—not just from being able to help clients close on their mortgages, but by building strong communities through their deep care and compassion for others," said Kevin J. Hanna, President of the Churchill Mortgage Pacific Northwest Region. "Expanding our PNW footprint provides us with additional firepower to positively impact local communities by deploying resources that empower our customers to achieve the ultimate dream of debt-free homeownership. The Canales team is a true embodiment of the Churchill Mortgage culture and values, making them a seamless transition into our family."

Because buying a home is a huge decision and comes with a lot of stress, says the Canales team, they strive to make the home loan process as easy as possible for buyers by always being available for questions and offering years of experience.

"At Team Canales, we are here to help. We want to help others, every step of the way, achieve their goals of homeownership," said Canales. "We love what we do and we are thankful to be working with Churchill Mortgage."

Team Canales joins Churchill Mortgage's PNW division at a time of rapid growth as the company recently surpassed $1 billion in annual loan volume just two years after opening its first branch, Churchill reports. The division launched in 2019 with a single office in Portland employing only four team members and has since grown to 24 locations across seven states, with a diverse mix of industry veterans and rising stars that are ingrained in their local communities.

Headquartered in Portland, the division recently opened branches in several markets across the region. (More)