An Increasing Number of Homeowners Tapping Into Home Equity

1. Iowa

Average offered home equity loan amount: $30,904

Average offered home equity loan interest rate: 7.23%

Average offered home equity loan monthly payment: $284

2. Alabama

Average offered home equity loan amount: $55,098

Average offered home equity loan interest rate: 8.44%

Average offered home equity loan monthly payment: $564

3. Nebraska

Average offered home equity loan amount: $56,509

Average offered home equity loan interest rate: 8.05%

Average offered home equity loan monthly payment: $556

Increased home equity is a tangible benefit of rising home pricesWhile getting into the real estate market can be challenging when home prices are steep, that doesn’t mean rising prices are all bad news. In fact, rising prices can be a good thing for current homeowners.

For example, the record amount of home equity that homeowners are sitting on is likely the result of how high home prices have climbed since the start of the pandemic. This is because homeowners generate home equity when the value of their property increases above the value of their mortgage. In other words, if property values rise dramatically —as they have since the start of the pandemic— homeowners can generate a significant amount of home equity, even if they haven’t paid off much of their mortgage.

Building equity can yield numerous benefits for homeowners. For example, tapping into equity through a home equity loan or a home equity line of credit can allow homeowners access to cash that they can use for various purposes, from home renovations to paying off higher-cost debts. Having equity can also be beneficial when it’s time to sell your home, as the more valuable a home is relative to what was paid for it, the more money a seller will end up making in profit.

Though the prolonged rapid growth of home prices since the start of the pandemic is a cause for concern that should be addressed, the high amounts of home equity that many Americans are sitting on as a result of recent price growth is nonetheless a positive worth recognizing.